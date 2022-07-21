Germany's return to debt brake fits with new era in ECB policy - Lindner

Germany's targeted return to a constitutionally enshrined debt brake is fitting with the European Central Bank's decision to hike its key interest rate for the first time in over a decade, German Finance Minister Christian Lindner said on Thursday.

"We are experiencing a new economic era," Lindner wrote on Twitter, noting the ECB's announcement of a 50 basis point rate hike to tame inflation.

"The German government's plan to return to the debt brake next year and limit government spending fits into this new situation," Lindner added. (Writing by Rachel More, Editing by Miranda Murray)

