Left Menu

Germany's return to debt brake fits with new era in ECB policy - Lindner

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 21-07-2022 19:00 IST | Created: 21-07-2022 19:00 IST
Germany's return to debt brake fits with new era in ECB policy - Lindner
  • Country:
  • Germany

Germany's targeted return to a constitutionally enshrined debt brake is fitting with the European Central Bank's decision to hike its key interest rate for the first time in over a decade, German Finance Minister Christian Lindner said on Thursday.

"We are experiencing a new economic era," Lindner wrote on Twitter, noting the ECB's announcement of a 50 basis point rate hike to tame inflation.

"The German government's plan to return to the debt brake next year and limit government spending fits into this new situation," Lindner added. (Writing by Rachel More, Editing by Miranda Murray)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cycling-Thomas dumbfounded by performance of Pogacar's team mates

Cycling-Thomas dumbfounded by performance of Pogacar's team mates

Global
2
Research reveals healthy living can balance high genetic risk for stroke

Research reveals healthy living can balance high genetic risk for stroke

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Abbott raises 2022 forecast on strong diabetes, COVID test sales; Biogen lifts profit view as MS drugs stay ahead of competition and more

Health News Roundup: Abbott raises 2022 forecast on strong diabetes, COVID t...

 Global
4
NASA picks SpaceX to launch Roman Space Telescope

NASA picks SpaceX to launch Roman Space Telescope

United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022