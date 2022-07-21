Rs 5 lakh fine on two firms for negligence in road maintenance in Gr Noida

A fine of Rs 2.50 lakh each was slapped on two private firms for negligence in maintenance of roads in Greater Noida, officials said on Thursday. Both the firms, which were given contracts for maintenance works, have been directed to fix the problems or else they would be blacklisted, the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) said. ''The action has been taken due to negligence in the maintenance works of 60 metre road of Sectors Delta 1, 2 and 3 and 60 metre road of Sector Zeta One,'' the GNIDA said.

''Both the firms have been directed to do all the maintenance work immediately and warned of being blacklisted for future contracts otherwise,'' it said in a statement.

The inspection of roads was carried out on instructions of GNIDA CEO Surendra Singh and during the review RCC post, wire fencing and curve stone were found damaged on the road stretches, it said.

While bushes were not trimmed on some sections, other stretches were poorly maintained, the GNIDA said.

''Due to poor maintenance of roads, Good Enterprise and Shubham Builders both have been issued a fine of Rs 2.50 lakh each,'' the GNIDA said.

These firms have been directed to rectify the unfinished works within three days, it added. PTI KIS RCJ

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)