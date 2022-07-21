Left Menu

RBI reschedules August meeting of Monetary Policy Committee

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday announced a change in the date of the upcoming meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee, which will take the decisions on policy rates.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 21-07-2022 20:38 IST | Created: 21-07-2022 20:38 IST
RBI reschedules August meeting of Monetary Policy Committee
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday announced a change in the date of the upcoming meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee, which will take the decisions on policy rates. Due to administrative exigencies, it has been decided to reschedule the MPC meeting from August 2-4, 2022 to August 3-5, 2022. The announcement is being made under Section 45ZI(4) of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934, RBI Chief General Manager Yogesh Dayal said in a statement.

On March 30, 2022, the RBI announced the meeting schedule of the Monetary Policy Committee for 2022-2023. The Monetary Policy Committee meets once in every two months.

In the previous meeting held during June 6-8, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) had decided to hike the policy repo rate by 50 basis points to 4.9 per cent and raised the inflation projection for the current financial year to 6.7 per cent. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cycling-Thomas dumbfounded by performance of Pogacar's team mates

Cycling-Thomas dumbfounded by performance of Pogacar's team mates

Global
2
Research reveals healthy living can balance high genetic risk for stroke

Research reveals healthy living can balance high genetic risk for stroke

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Abbott raises 2022 forecast on strong diabetes, COVID test sales; Biogen lifts profit view as MS drugs stay ahead of competition and more

Health News Roundup: Abbott raises 2022 forecast on strong diabetes, COVID t...

 Global
4
NASA picks SpaceX to launch Roman Space Telescope

NASA picks SpaceX to launch Roman Space Telescope

United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022