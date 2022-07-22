Seva At Home to Sponsor Healthcare Services for Graduates of The IC3 Institute's Rebuild Program

Seva At Home is pleased to announce a grant to the graduates of the IC3 Institute's Rebuild program, an initiative to empower and train women from families that have lost their sole earning member due to COVID-19. Seva At Home will be sponsoring Seva Prime packages for the program's first cohort of graduates, as the IC3 Institute empowers and handholds them on their journey to becoming career counselors in Indian schools, ensuring holistic support for them.

As part of the Seva Prime package, 44 graduates and over 200 family members will be able to avail unlimited teleconsultation services, sessions with specialists, including nutritionists and psychologists, and other healthcare services and events.

There have been over 500,000 deaths in India due to COVID-19, taking a toll on families and lives in innumerable ways. With the loss in the family, mothers are faced with multiple challenges, including continued education and healthcare support. By comprehensively training the graduates and connecting them with employment opportunities in their regions, they can be empowered to take the next step towards self-sufficiency, and can be provided with the means to support themselves and their families.

''The IC3 Institute has always advocated for a world where all individuals are provided with the tools, they need to navigate the future. Our Rebuild program is one such initiative designed to equip women with employable skills to build resilient livelihoods, and help them take control of their lives. As we train the first cohort of graduates to become career counselors, we're immensely grateful to Seva At Home for their generous contribution and support. Their services will help safeguard the health of our graduates and their families, both physically and emotionally,'' said Neha Bahl, Director, The IC3 Institute.

''The impact of the pandemic will be endured by families for many years. Aiding in their long-term recovery involves creating an environment that supports women through employment opportunities and mental health and physical support. The IC3 Institute's work is vital here, and we are proud to support an organisation that is making a difference at such a granular level through their Rebuild program. It is imperative that various organisations come together to offer assistance, which is why we at Seva At Home will be offering healthcare solutions to those joining under the Rebuild program,'' said Atul Gandhi, CEO-Founder, Seva At Home.

About the IC3 Institute The IC3 Institute is a mission-driven non-profit that brings together high schools, colleges and universities, and industry to ensure early access to career and college counseling, paving the path for students' college readiness, workforce preparedness, and career success. The IC3 Institute helps schools with a variety of priorities including establishing a counseling office, training human resources, and providing access to a repository of remote training and professional development resources.

About Seva At Home Founded in 2019, the award-winning* Seva At Home (SAH) is India's leading health and wellness concierge. Through its technology-enabled platform and large on-the-ground partner network, Seva At Home is on a mission to transform the way healthcare is approached and navigated by individuals, corporates, and not-for-profit organisations.

From home healthcare and telehealth, to mental health and corporate wellness, Seva At Home has brought an array of healthcare services to individuals and families in India. Recognising the need for safe, reliable and unparalleled quality healthcare, Seva At Home empowers individuals, family members and caregivers to focus on health and wellbeing, no matter where they are in the world. With services offered across 60+ cities in India, Seva At Home has been trusted with the healthcare needs of over 8,400 customers and 60+ corporates.

For more information please visit www.sevaathome.com, or follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/sevaathome/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/seva_at_home/ LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/seva-at-home/ *SAH named one of the 10 most promising elderly care service companies - 2021 by Silicon India.

For further information, please contact on: Neha Kaushik Email: neha@boostindia.in

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)