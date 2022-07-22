Left Menu

Sensex rises 258 points; banking, financial stocks surge

The Indian stock market's key indices were trading in the positive in the afternoon session on Friday led by strong buying support in banking and financial stocks.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 22-07-2022 14:27 IST | Created: 22-07-2022 14:27 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • India

The Indian stock market's key indices were trading in the positive in the afternoon session on Friday led by strong buying support in banking and financial stocks. The 30 stock S&P BSE Sensex was trading at 55,940.35 points at 1.27 pm, which is 258.4 points or 0.46 per cent higher from its previous day's close at 55,681.95 points.

Earlier, the Sensex started the day in the positive at 55,800.84 points and rose to a high of 56,032.77 points. The Nifty touched a low of 55,685.45 points. This is the sixth straight day of rally in the Indian equities markets. The Sensex had gained 284.42 points or 0.51 per cent on Thursday.

The broader Nifty 50 of the National Stock Exchange was trading 74.75 points or 0.45 per cent higher at 16,680.00 points against its previous day's close at 16,605.25 points. The Nifty has extended the rally to the sixth straight day. The Nifty 50 had gained 84.40 points or 0.51 per cent on Thursday.

There was strong buying support in banking and financial stocks. HDFC Bank surged 1.98 per cent to Rs 1388. HDFC surged 1.94 per cent to 2287. HDFC twins were the biggest Sensex gainers.

Kotak Bank surged 1.69 per cent to Rs 1831.20. ICICI Bank surged 1.69 per cent to Rs 799.55. The index heavyweight Reliance Industries Limited was trading 0.76 per cent higher at Rs 2506.30 ahead of the announcement of the Q1 earning numbers.

Twelve of the 30 scrips that are part of the benchmark Sensex were trading in the red. Infosys slipped 1.75 per cent to Rs 1506. NTPC slipped 1.43 per cent to Rs 148.55. Power Grid Corporation, Wipro, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finance and TCS were among the major Sensex losers. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

