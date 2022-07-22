The Tinplate Company of India Q1 profit grows 24 pc to 85 cr

The Tinplate Company of India Ltd (TCIL) has posted about 24 percent growth in net profit at Rs 84.98 crore for June quarter 2022-23, mainly on account of higher income.

The company's profit was Rs 68.62 crore in the year-ago period, the Tata Steel subsidiary said in a regulatory filing on Friday.

Total income also rose 16 percent to Rs 1,017.17 crore from Rs 874.40 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Expenses were at Rs 903.46 crore as against Rs 782.36 crore in April-June 2021.

Domestic steel major Tata Steel owns a 74.96 percent stake in Kolkata-headquartered TCIL, a tinplate producer.

From its plant in Jamshedpur (Jharkhand), TCIL caters 40 percent of the overall domestic market and exports 15-20 percent of its sales to different geographies across the world.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)