JSW Steel net profit falls 85 pc to Rs 839 cr in Apr-Jun quarter

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-07-2022 16:36 IST | Created: 22-07-2022 16:24 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@jswsteel)
JSW Steel on Friday posted an over 85 percent fall in its consolidated net profit at Rs 839 crore during the June 2022 quarter, mainly on account of higher expenses.

The company's profit stood at Rs 5,900 crore during the April-June period of the preceding 2021-22 fiscal, JSW Steel said in a regulatory filing.

However, its total income during April-June 2022 rose to Rs 38,275 crore from Rs 29,100 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Expenses were higher at Rs 36,977 crore as against Rs 20,804 crore in April-June 2021.

JSW Steel is the flagship business of the USD 22-billion diversified JSW Group, which has its presence in sectors such as energy, infrastructure, cement, paints, sports, and venture capital.

