Left Menu

No plans to privatise MTNL: Minister Devusinh Chauhan

Replying to another question, the minister said the total licence fee LF and Spectrum Usage Charges SUC dues up to FY2018-19 for major telecom service providers stood at about Rs 1,62,654.4 crore.As per the information made available, the cumulative dues of telecom service providers, which have opted for a moratorium scheme, add up to Rs 1,02,325 crore.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-07-2022 17:51 IST | Created: 22-07-2022 17:51 IST
No plans to privatise MTNL: Minister Devusinh Chauhan
  • Country:
  • India

The government does not have plans to privatise state-owned Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (MTNL), Parliament was informed on Friday.

MTNL has been incurring losses since 2016-17, and its loss stood at Rs 2,617 crore for the year 2021-22, Minster of State for Communications Devusinh Chauhan said in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha.

''There is no plan to privatise MTNL,'' the minister said.

The government approved the revival plan for Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) and MTNL in October 2019 in which an in-principle nod for the merger of the two state-owned telecom corporations was granted.

Due to the high debt of MTNL and the adverse financial position of BSNL, the government, in December 2020, deferred the merger till MTNL’s debt position improves. To another question, the minister noted that the Cabinet, in its meeting held on June 14, 2022, had reserved the spectrum for BSNL for providing 5G services. ''Testing of Indian make 4G equipment, under Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, is already at advance stage and the delivery of the equipment will commence after completion of the testing,'' Chauhan said.

People will start getting benefitted once this equipment is deployed and commissioned, he observed. Replying to another question, the minister said the total licence fee (LF) and Spectrum Usage Charges (SUC) dues up to FY2018-19 for major telecom service providers stood at about Rs 1,62,654.4 crore.

As per the information made available, the cumulative dues of telecom service providers, which have opted for a moratorium scheme, add up to Rs 1,02,325 crore. Of this, Bharti Group's LF and SUC dues up to the financial year 2018-19 came to about Rs 29,856 crore, while that of Vodafone Idea was Rs 59,236.8 crore.

The LF and SUC dues of Reliance Jio Infocomm - which has not opted for the moratorium scheme - were at Rs 406.4 crore. The assessment of such dues is an ongoing process and subject to revision based on representation, audits and litigation.

''For addressing the financial stress in the sector, the government has given an option of moratorium of up to four years on LF and SUC dues assessed up to FY 2018-19, to be paid by the licensees in yearly instalments by 31.03.2031,'' the minister said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Do you know woodpeckers' heads act more like stiff hammers than safety helmets? Study reveals

Do you know woodpeckers' heads act more like stiff hammers than safety helme...

 United States
2
This breathtaking video zooms through space to reveal Webb's image of Southern Ring Nebula

This breathtaking video zooms through space to reveal Webb's image of Southe...

 Global
3
(Update: Delayed) SpaceX launching 46 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit today: Watch live

(Update: Delayed) SpaceX launching 46 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit...

 United States
4
OnePlus 9 series gets new update with June 2022 security patches

OnePlus 9 series gets new update with June 2022 security patches

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022