Left Menu

MP: 17 injured as bus overturns in Sehore

Seventeen persons were injured, including five seriously, on Saturday when their bus overturned in Madhya Pradeshs Sehore district, a police official said.The bus was on its way from Bhopal to Indore when the incident took place in Chaupal Sagar area under Mandi police station limits, he said.Seventeen persons were injured.

PTI | Sehore | Updated: 23-07-2022 19:08 IST | Created: 23-07-2022 19:08 IST
MP: 17 injured as bus overturns in Sehore
  • Country:
  • India

Seventeen persons were injured, including five seriously, on Saturday when their bus overturned in Madhya Pradesh's Sehore district, a police official said.

The bus was on its way from Bhopal to Indore when the incident took place in Chaupal Sagar area under Mandi police station limits, he said.

''Seventeen persons were injured. Five who sustained serious wounds have been rushed to Bhopal. The rest are being treated at a hospital here. A probe is underway to find out what caused the bus to overturn,'' City Superintendent of Police Niranjan Rajput said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Facebook gives users new way to see all their friends' posts

Facebook gives users new way to see all their friends' posts

 Global
2
Two die in flash flood in New Mexico wildfire area

Two die in flash flood in New Mexico wildfire area

 Mexico
3
Maha: Mild tremor recorded near Koyna dam; no casualty

Maha: Mild tremor recorded near Koyna dam; no casualty

 India
4
FACTBOX-Wildfires breaking out across the world

FACTBOX-Wildfires breaking out across the world

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022