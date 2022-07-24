Left Menu

Six detained for running counterfeit currency gang

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 24-07-2022 15:24 IST | Created: 24-07-2022 15:08 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Six people operating a counterfeit currency note gang were detained with over Rs 1.5 crore fake notes in Rajasthan's Bikaner district, police said Sunday.

Acting on a tip-off, a team acted in Madia village and Jai Narayan Vyas Colony of the district from where the fake currency of Rs 500 and Rs 2,000 denominations was recovered, Bikaner IGP Om Prakash said.

He said that three have been detained from Bikaner and as many from Nokha town on Saturday.

The accused were identified as Champa Lal, Poonam Chand, Rakesh, Ravi, Narendra, and Mala Ram.

Police have recovered high-quality white paper, a printing machine, a cutter, and other materials from the spot.

The IGP said that more fake notes could be recovered from the accused. The task in this regard has been given to police in five police stations of the district. The number of counterfeit notes can go up to Rs 3 crore.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

