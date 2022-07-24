Delhi traffic police issues advisory for movements during Prez-elect's swearing-in ceremony

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-07-2022 16:46 IST | Created: 24-07-2022 16:46 IST
Vehicular movement is likely to be affected in Lutyens Delhi on Monday due to the swearing-in ceremony of the President-elect of India, Delhi Traffic Police said Sunday. Special arrangements have been made to ensure the smooth flow of traffic. The swearing-in ceremony of Droupadi Murmu, the 15th President of India, will be held in the Central Hall of the Parliament House here on July 25, said an order issued to all central government departments and ministries.

A senior police officer has asked commuters to avoid roundabout Kautilya, Teen Murti Marg, roundabout Teen Murti, Akbar Road, roundabout Gol Methi, Krishna Menon Marg, Vijay Chowk, K Kamraj Marg from 9 am to noon on Monday.

Other roads to be avoided are roundabout Sunehri Masjid, Rafi Marg, roundabout Rail Bhawan, Sansad Marg, Imtiaz Khan Marg, Gurudwara Rakabganj Road, roundabout Patel Chowk, Raisina Road, Dr Rajendra Prasad Road, Maulana Azad Road and Motilal Nehru Marg.

The Personnel Ministry on Friday directed partial closure of certain government offices as well.

The construction work of the new Parliament building will also be stopped during that time. According to the order, a total of 30 offices are required to be vacated by 6 am for carrying out an anti-sabotage check.

This exercise will continue till the ceremony is over, it said.

The buildings that would be vacated early include South Block, North Block, Rail Bhawan, Krishi Bhawan, Shastri Bhawan, Sanchar Bhawan, Press Trust of India (PTI) Building, Sena Bhawan, Vayu Bhawan, Udyog Bhawan and Nirman Bhawan among others, according to the order.

These buildings would remain closed from 6 am to 2 pm, it added.

