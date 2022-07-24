Maha: Two dead, two injured as car hits tree in Virar

Two persons were killed after their car rammed into a tree in Virar in Palghar district, a police official said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Saturday morning on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway and the car had four occupants, the official said.

''Two persons, identified as Jatin Patel and Dinesh Marchande, died on the spot while the other two occupants are seriously injured. The car was completely wrecked on impact,'' he said.

