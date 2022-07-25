Left Menu

Double-decker buses collide on Purvanchal Expressway, 8 dead

PTI | Barabanki | Updated: 25-07-2022 09:53 IST | Created: 25-07-2022 09:46 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Eight people were killed and 16 others injured when a Delhi-bound double-decker bus rammed into a stationary double-decker bus on the Purvanchal Expressway here on Monday, police said. Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) of Barabanki, Manoj Pandey said the bus coming from Sitamarhi in Bihar hit the stationary bus from behind near Narendrapur Madraha village.

Efforts are on to identify the dead, the ASP said, adding the injured have been admitted to a local hospital from where the seriously injured are being referred to a trauma center in Lucknow.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the loss of lives in the road accident and directed officials to ensure proper treatment of the injured.

