Left Menu

Natco Pharma's partner Breckenridge Pharmaceutical gets USFDA nod for cancer treatment drug

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-07-2022 10:43 IST | Created: 25-07-2022 10:43 IST
Natco Pharma's partner Breckenridge Pharmaceutical gets USFDA nod for cancer treatment drug
  • Country:
  • India

Natco Pharma Ltd on Monday said its partner Breckenridge Pharmaceutical Inc has received approval from the US health regulator for generic Cabazitaxel intravenous powder used in the treatment of prostate cancer.

The approval granted by the US Food and Drug Administration to Breckenridge Pharmaceutical Inc' is for the abbreviated new drug application for Cabazitaxel intravenous powder of strength 60mg/1.5ml (40mg/ml), the company said in a regulatory filing.

It is the generic equivalent of Jevtana Kit of Sanofi.

''Breckenridge and Natco are unable to make further comment regarding the launch date for the product, as that is confidential and cannot be disclosed at this time,'' the company said.

Citing industry data, Natco said Jevtana Kit generated annual sales of USD 303 million during the 12 months ended May 2022.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter captures piles of sand in Gamboa Crater

NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter captures piles of sand in Gamboa Crater

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: China launches second space station module, Wentian; SpaceX whizzes past annual launch record with Starlink mission and more

Science News Roundup: China launches second space station module, Wentian; S...

 Global
3
Exposure to phthalates increases chances of preterm delivery, finds study

Exposure to phthalates increases chances of preterm delivery, finds study

 India
4
Study: Star formation is influenced by supermassive blackholes

Study: Star formation is influenced by supermassive blackholes

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022