Tractor Junction in association with CEAT Specialty announces winners of India's tractor of the year 2022

• Mahindra 575 DI XP Plus & Massey Ferguson 246 DYNATRACK wins Indian Tractor of the year • Farmtrac 60 Powermaxx bags the award for the Best Tractor for Agriculture • Maschio Gaspardo Super Seeder clinches Machinery of the year • Powertrac PowerHouse Series earns the title of the Launch of the Year NEW DELHI, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --One of India's leading digital marketplaces for farmers - Tractor Junction organized 'ITOTY' – Indian Tractor of the Year award in association with CEAT Specialty to recognize the innovation and hard work of the tractor and farm equipment manufacturers. The tractor industry is instrumental in the development and modernisation of the farm sector which is also a part of central government's dream of becoming a $5 trillion economy. The sector is poised for high growth on the back of a good monsoon along with demand pick up, and rising consumption.

The third edition of the award function witnessed the participation of numerous national and international players. The awards were focused on their innovation, new products, and features.

Reflecting its great design and popularity, 'Mahindra 575 DI XP Plus & Massey Ferguson 246 DYNATRACK' were jointly adjudged the 'Indian Tractor of the Year 2022', while Farmtrac 60 Powermaxx was awarded the 'Best Tractor For Agriculture 2022'. In the Implements category, 'Maschio Gaspardo Super Seeder' won the 'Machinery of the Year 2022' award. While 'Powertrac Powerhouse Series' earned the title of 'Launch of the Year'.

The ITOTY jury comprised of eight eminent personalities from diverse backgrounds in Sales, Product, Marketing, Testing, and Ergonomics from the Tractors and Farm implements industry. The process of choosing the winners was transparent, it was based on 60% weightage of Jury Members and 40% of Public Voting.

Mr. Amit Tolani, Chief Executive, CEAT Specialty said, ''At CEAT our constant endeavour is to help farmers get the best productivity out of their farms through our superior products. We are happy to partner with ITOTY awards which also encourages the spirit of being the best. The combination of votes by industry experts and consumers ensures that the winners are the ones that have truly made a difference in farmers' lives.'' Speaking at the event, Mr. Vinkesh Gulati, President, Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) said, ''Tractor sales are the barometer of how 'Bharat' performs. Tractor OEMs need to focus on dealers, and networks to boost customer experience. Additionally, the government's final norms on online transfers will boost the used tractor business in India. The association is also pushing for a 5-year trade license renewal with the government.'' Speaking from the sidelines of the event, Mr. Rajat Gupta, Founder of ITOTY and Tractor Junction said, ''Our primary aim is to create awareness and give information to farmers on farm equipment and other allied products. With ITOTY award, our goal is to award and encourage innovative products that help our farmers. Indian tractor industry and monsoon are the most accurate barometer of the rural economy of India. Healthy tractor sales are critical to boosting farm output. Easy availability of finance, deep distribution network, and innovative product is key for the growth of tractor volumes.'' The event witnessed awards in 29 categories across tractor segments. A full list of winners as below: Indian Tractor of the Year Award 2022 Awards Category Winner Best Tractor Under 20 HP VST 171 Best Tractor between 21-30 HP Captain 283 4WD Best Tractor between 31-40 HP Swaraj 735 FE Best Tractor between 41-45 HP Kubota MU4501 Best Tractor between 46-50 HP New Holland 3600-2 All Rounder + Best Tractor between 51-60 HP Powertrac Euro 55 Powerhouse Best Tractor above 60 HP Mahindra Novo 755 DI Straw Reaper Of the Year DASMESH 517 STRAW REAPER Reversible Plough of the Year 2022 Lemken Opal 090 E Hydraulic Reversible 2 MB Plough Smart Farm Machinery Of the Year Shaktiman Cotton Picker / Code by Swaraj Post Harvest Solution of the year New Holland Square Baler BC 5060 Rotavator of the Year Maschio Gaspardo VIRAT Rotavator Self Propelled Machinery of The Year Shaktiman Sugarcane Harvester Power Tiller of The Year VST 165DI (16hp) Machinery of the year Maschio Gaspardo Super Seeder Launch of the Year - Farm Machinery Lemken Melior 1/85 - Subsoiler Fastest Growing Implement Manufacturer Dasmesh Best CSR Initiative Mahindra, Swaraj, TAFE, New Holland, Sonalika, ACE, The Classic Tractor Of the Year Sonalika Sikander DI 740 III Most Sustainable Tractor of the Year Massey Ferguson 241 Dynatrack Best 4WD Tractor of the year Same Deutz Fahr Agrolux 55 4wd / Solis 5015 4wd Best Design Tractor Kubota MU5502 Launch of the Year Powertrac Powerhouse Series Best Tractor for Commercial Application Eicher 557 Best Tractor for Agriculture Farmtrac 60 Powermaxx Orchard Tractor of the year Sonalika Baagban RX 32 Fastest Growing Tractor Manufacturer Mahindra & Swaraj Tractor Tractor Exporter of the Year International Tractor Limited Indian Tractor of the year Mahindra 575 DI XP Plus & Massey Ferguson 246 Dynatrack About the Awards – Indian Tractor Of The Year 2022 ITOTY (Indian Tractor of the Year) is an innovative idea initiated by Tractor Junction in the year 2019. The thought behind 'ITOTY' is to recognise the hard work of the tractor companies across India. The award and recognition motivates them to excel and innovate further for the farmer's betterment. Manufacturers of tractors and implements all over the years give their 100% to satisfy customer's needs so it is the right platform to appreciate them. The nomination and final award is judged post multiple and rigorous rounds of voting by the jury members who are experts of the tractor industry.

About Tractor Junction Tractor Junction is one of India's leading digital marketplaces for farmers. The platform aims to help farmers to buy, sell, finance, insure and service new/used tractor and farm equipment. The company has revolutionized the Indian tractor industry by bringing transparency on pricing, information and comparison of tractors, farm equipment and related financial products. Tractor Junction lists more than 300 new tractors, 75+ harvesters, 580+ implements, 135+ farm tools, and 120+ tyres from across the brands. The company is also engaged in buying and selling of used tractors via its physical outlets in 3 locations in Rajasthan. The company was founded in 2019 with the idea to provide a transparent platform for Indian farmers. The company was founded by Rajat Gupta, Shivani Gupta who want to make farmers self-dependent. The company's Head office is located in Alwar, Rajasthan.

