Philips India launches break-through UV protect technology in their premium range of styling products for Women

New Delhi [India], July 25 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, today unveiled the launch of its premium range of hair styling tools in India. As the company expands its female grooming portfolio, it launches a range that comes with breakthrough features that redefine care and protection for hair in the space of styling. The products are Philips UV Protect Hair Straightener 7000 series (BHS732/10) and Philips UV Protect Hair Dryer (BHD399/00) with mineral ionic care feature to lower UV damage, Philips Hair Straightener 5000 series (BHS520/00) with 2x ionic care to minimize heat damage and Philips 5000 Series Heated Straightening Brush with Ionic feature (BHH885/10). Driven by their purpose to improve lives with meaningful innovations, this range from Philips caters to the evolving needs of its consumers, with technology that lowers UV and heat damage, which allows hair to be cared for while it is styled. The Philips UV Protect Hair Straightener 7000 Series BHS732/10 and Philips UV Protect Hair Dryer BHD399/00 come with revolutionary technology of mineral ionic care which help lower UV damage to hair styled with these devices.

The straightener range, BHS732/10 and BHS520/00 also come with advanced Thermoshield Technology that gives ultimately even styling in a single glide. The two hair straighteners come equipped with Argan oil-infused ceramic plates that glide smoothly through hair to give a shiny and smooth look. Keeping active care at the core of its new launches, the Philips UV Protect Hair Dryer BHD399/00 releases mineral ions that help in lowering UV damage and keeps hair smooth and shiny. It also features a 1800W motor for powerful drying along with a dual ionic system for extra care. The compact & light-designed hair dryer provides a double-layer nozzle and simple slider control for a smooth hair drying experience. The New Philips 5000 Series Heated Straightening Brush BHH885/10 is a great upgrade over their current hairbrush, with an ionic care feature that helps manage frizzy hair while helping achieve naturally straight hair in just 5 minutes. It also comes with Argan oil-infused bristles for a smooth and shiny look. Serving diverse consumers with different types of hair, this straightening brush is designed to suit coloured hair as well. Commenting on the launch, Vidyut Kaul Head, Personal Health, Philips Indian Subcontinent said, "Consumer needs are constantly changing, and people are now becoming more mindful of products they prefer to use. Offering meaningful innovations to our consumers lies at the core of Philips India. Keeping up with this promise, we have launched this new range of female grooming products that aim to provide active care to the consumer's hair while still giving a premium styling experience. With the game-changing UV protection technology, we want to ensure that the hair health of our consumers remains intact while offering them perfectly styled hair. We are confident that these products will provide a salon-like but quick and comfortable at-home hair styling experience to the consumers." The products will be available at a price range starting from Rs 4,495/-. While the UV Protect Range including BHS732/10 hair straightener and BHD399/00 hair dryer will be launched with Nykaa and Myntra, BHS520/00 hair straightener will be launched across online platforms including Amazon. BHH885/10 hairbrush will be available across online platforms and offline stores.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)