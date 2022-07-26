CoinSwitch announces zero-fee Bitcoin Trading Fest

CoinSwitch, India's largest crypto investing app, has waived off trading fees on bitcoin transactions on its platform for a limited period. All CoinSwitch.co users with fully-verified Know-Your-Client (KYC) and Indian Bank accounts can trade Bitcoin at zero fees in Indian Rupees for the offer period.

Bitcoin is the largest crypto by market capitalization and weighs over 35% on CRE8, the real-time Indian crypto market index. The zero-fee trading offer extends to all bitcoin transactions, including SIP and limit orders as well as the sale of bitcoins received as rewards for referrals and other promotional activities.

Both fractional and high-value investors can avail of the offer as there is no lower or upper limit on the order value. CoinSwitch also provides educational materials through its blog and YouTube videos to enable users to make informed investment decisions.

CoinSwitch listed the 100th coin on its trading platform last month enabling users to purchase and sell these Crypto assets in Indian Rupees following safe investing guidelines.

About CoinSwitch CoinSwitch is on a mission to Make Money Equal for All. India's largest crypto investing app and a Great Place to Work®, CoinSwitch is creating an ecosystem that simplifies crypto and is trusted by over 18 million registered users. Founded in 2017 by Ashish Singhal, Govind Soni, and Vimal Sagar Tiwari, and backed by blue-chip investors including Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), Tiger Global, Sequoia Capital India, Ribbit Capital, Paradigm, and Coinbase Ventures, the company is evolving into a wealth-tech destination for every Indian. For more information, visit: www.coin switch.co

