PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-07-2022 14:48 IST | Created: 26-07-2022 14:48 IST
Volvo drives in locally assembled XC40 Recharge SUV at Rs 55.9 lakh
Volvo Car India on Tuesday launched its pure electric SUV XC40 Recharge in the country tagged at Rs 55.9 lakh (ex-showroom).

The model is the first locally assembled luxury electric vehicle in India.

''The launch of the XC40 Recharge and its assembly at our Bangalore plant further reinforces Volvo Car’s long-term vision and commitment to India and the Indian consumer,'' Volvo Car India Managing Director Jyoti Malhotra said in a statement.

The model comes with a range of over 400 km on a single charge, he added.

XC40 Recharge will only be sold online directly by the Swedish carmaker.

Customers can place orders by making a payment of Rs 50,000 online directly on Volvo Car India website from July 27.

The model generates 408 hp of power and comes with various safety features.

Volvo entered India in 2007 and currently has 22 dealerships across the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

