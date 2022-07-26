Left Menu

CCI approves Greenforest New Energies' stake buy in Tata Power Renewable

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-07-2022 16:57 IST | Created: 26-07-2022 16:35 IST
CCI approves Greenforest New Energies' stake buy in Tata Power Renewable
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Competition Commission has approved the purchase of a stake in Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd (TPREL) by Greenforest New Energies Bidco.

The proposed combination relates to the acquisition of up to an 11.43 percent stake in TPREL by Greenforest New Energies Bidco, an investment vehicle jointly run by BlackRock and Mubadala Investment Company.

In a tweet on Tuesday, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) said it has approved the ''acquisition of a stake in Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd indirectly by BlackRock and Mubadala''.

Greenforest is an investment vehicle jointly and indirectly incorporated by BlackRock Alternatives Management, LLC and Mubadala Investment Company PJSC for undertaking the proposed transaction.

TPREL is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tata Power Company Ltd through which it undertakes its renewable energy business in India.

Deals beyond a threshold require the approval of CCI, which keeps a tab on unfair business practices in the marketplace.

TRENDING

1
Ashok Leyland expands AVTR tractor range

Ashok Leyland expands AVTR tractor range

 India
2
Wet regions harbor dangerous germs: Study

Wet regions harbor dangerous germs: Study

 United States
3
Finding their song: Reviving the declining western chorus frog population is now critical

Finding their song: Reviving the declining western chorus frog population is...

 Canada
4
Sun keeps some asteroids looking young, finds NASA's OSIRIS-REx mission

Sun keeps some asteroids looking young, finds NASA's OSIRIS-REx mission

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022