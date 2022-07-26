Left Menu

L&T net profit rises 45 pc to Rs 1,702 crore in April-June

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-07-2022 19:19 IST | Created: 26-07-2022 19:19 IST
L&T net profit rises 45 pc to Rs 1,702 crore in April-June
Engineering and construction conglomerate Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Tuesday said its consolidated net profit increased 44.9 per cent to Rs 1,702.07 crore in the June 2022 quarter due to higher revenue from operations.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,174.44 crore in the year-ago period, L&T said in a filing to BSE.

The consolidated revenue from operations of the company during April-June period increased to Rs 35,853.20 crore from Rs 29,334.73 crore in the year-ago period, the filing said.

