Three killed while crossing railway track in Hyd

Three daily wage workers died after a local train hit them while they were crossing the railway track here on Tuesday, railway police said.

The incident happened when the trio was crossing the track between Hitech City and Hafeezpet railway stations when a Multi-Modal Transport System (MMTS) train hit them at a sharp curve, they said.

The deceased, in the age group of 30 to 60, were working as construction workers and they belong to different districts from Telangana, a police official said. A case was booked.

