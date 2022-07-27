Left Menu

Credit Suisse CEO Thomas Gottstein set to depart - WSJ

Credit Suisse Group AG is set to announce the departure of Chief Executive Officer Thomas Gottstein, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the bank. The timing of Gottstein's exit could not be determined but an announcement could come as soon as Wednesday, when the bank reports its quarterly results, the report said.

Reuters | Updated: 27-07-2022 00:16 IST | Created: 27-07-2022 00:16 IST
Credit Suisse CEO Thomas Gottstein set to depart - WSJ

Credit Suisse Group AG is set to announce the departure of Chief Executive Officer Thomas Gottstein, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the bank.

The timing of Gottstein's exit could not be determined but an announcement could come as soon as Wednesday, when the bank reports its quarterly results, the report said. (https://on.wsj.com/3oPnuKh) Credit Suisse declined to comment on the report.

The Journal also said it could not be determined who would replace Gottstein. In May, Credit Suisse Chairman Axel Lehmann had reiterated his support for Gottstein amid investor unrest over whether he was the right fit to lead Switzerland's second-biggest bank.

"I fully back him because he is good," Lehmann had said in an interview with broadcaster CNBC at the World Economic Forum annual meeting in Davos, dismissing as "rumours and speculations" talk that Gottstein could be on his way out. The WSJ report comes days after Swiss newspaper SonntagsZeitung reported that the bank was considering how it could cut costs further following a dismal performance in the past quarter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Mumbai Police register FIR against Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh over nude photographs on social media: Official.

Mumbai Police register FIR against Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh over nude p...

 India
2
Close shave: Two Pak planes escape mid-air collision

Close shave: Two Pak planes escape mid-air collision

 Pakistan
3
NASA's Chandra telescope tells story of a runaway star about 440 light-years from Earth

NASA's Chandra telescope tells story of a runaway star about 440 light-years...

 Global
4
Heads up, skywatchers! Perseid meteor shower is here: Where and how to watch?

Heads up, skywatchers! Perseid meteor shower is here: Where and how to watch...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022