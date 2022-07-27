1 kg gold biscuit seized from passenger

A gold biscuit weighing 1 kg concealed under a seat was recovered in an aircraft that came from Dubai, officials said on Tuesday. The gold was seized and the passenger who smuggled the gold was detained, a customs official said. Customs officials searched Spicejet flight SG-58 in the presence of Spicejet Security, engineering and maintenance staff during which one kg gold biscuit wrapped in a plastic sheet was found concealed under the cushion of a passenger seat. Thereafter, the passenger who occupied the seat was identified on the basis of his boarding pass. He was intercepted in the arrival hall and was detained, the official said.

"On being questioned, the passenger admitted to having smuggled the gold in lieu of his ticket and Rs 10,000 from Dubai to Jaipur," he added. PTI SDA SRY

