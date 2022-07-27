Left Menu

Larsen & Toubro shares climb nearly 4 pc after June quarter earnings

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-07-2022 10:48 IST | Created: 27-07-2022 10:45 IST
Larsen & Toubro shares climb nearly 4 pc after June quarter earnings
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Shares of Larsen & Toubro (L&T) climbed nearly 4 percent in morning trade on Wednesday after the company's consolidated net profit increased 44.9 percent in the June quarter this year.

The stock jumped 3.62 percent to Rs 1,814.30 on the BSE.

At the NSE, it advanced 3.58 percent to Rs 1,814 apiece.

Engineering and construction conglomerate Larsen & Toubro on Tuesday said its consolidated net profit increased 44.9 per cent to Rs 1,702.07 crore in the June 2022 quarter due to higher revenue from operations.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,174.44 crore in the year-ago period, L&T said in a stock exchange filing on Tuesday.

The consolidated revenue from operations of the company during the April-June period increased to Rs 35,853.20 crore from Rs 29,334.73 crore in the year-ago period, the filing added.

TRENDING

1
Mumbai Police register FIR against Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh over nude photographs on social media: Official.

Mumbai Police register FIR against Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh over nude p...

 India
2
Close shave: Two Pak planes escape mid-air collision

Close shave: Two Pak planes escape mid-air collision

 Pakistan
3
Heads up, skywatchers! Perseid meteor shower is here: Where and how to watch?

Heads up, skywatchers! Perseid meteor shower is here: Where and how to watch...

 Global
4
NASA's Chandra telescope tells story of a runaway star about 440 light-years from Earth

NASA's Chandra telescope tells story of a runaway star about 440 light-years...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022