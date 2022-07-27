Copper futures gain on robust demand

Copper prices on Wednesday increased by 0.78 percent to Rs 634.45 per kilogram in the futures market on the back of higher spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, copper contracts for delivery in July traded higher by Rs 4.90 or 0.78 percent at Rs 634.45 per kg in a business turnover of 505 lots.

Analysts attributed the rise in copper prices to the raising of bets by participants.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)