DGCA orders SpiceJet to operate 50% of approved flights for 8 weeks following multiple snags

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-07-2022 17:57 IST | Created: 27-07-2022 17:42 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Aviation regulator DGCA on Wednesday ordered SpiceJet to operate a maximum of 50 percent of its flights, which were approved for the summer schedule, for a period of eight weeks.

On July 6, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) issued a show-cause notice to SpiceJet following at least eight incidents of technical malfunction in its aircraft since June 19.

''In view of the findings of various spot checks, inspections and the reply to the show cause notice submitted by SpiceJet, for the continued sustenance of safe and reliable transport service, the number of departures of SpiceJet is hereby restricted to 50 percent of the number of departures approved under summer schedule 2022 for a period of 8 weeks,'' the aviation regulator's order on Wednesday said.

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

