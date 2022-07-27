Bajaj Finance shares climb over 2 pc after June quarter earnings

Shares of Bajaj Finance on Wednesday went up by over 2 percent after the company reported its highest-ever consolidated quarterly net profit at Rs 2,596 crore for the June quarter.

The stock gained 2.14 percent to settle at Rs 6,393.75 apiece on the BSE. During the day, it climbed 2.71 percent to Rs 6,429.90.

On the NSE, it advanced 2.29 percent to Rs 6,408 apiece.

Bajaj Finance Ltd on Wednesday reported its highest-ever consolidated quarterly net profit at Rs 2,596 crore for the June quarter, helped by robust income due to brisk loan growth.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 1,002 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose by 38 percent to Rs 9,283 crore during the June quarter as against Rs 6,743 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, Bajaj Finance said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday.

