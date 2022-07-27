Left Menu

South Africa's Transnet returns to profit

Reuters | Cape Town | Updated: 27-07-2022 19:34 IST | Created: 27-07-2022 19:33 IST
South Africa's Transnet returns to profit
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)
  • Country:
  • South Africa

South Africa's state-owned logistics firm Transnet on Wednesday reported a full-year profit of 5 billion rand ($296.81 million), recovering from a loss of 8.7 billion rand in the previous year, thanks to higher port and pipeline volumes despite capacity problems at its flagship rail unit.

Revenue in the year to March 31 was up 1.8% at 68.5 billion rand, compared to 67.3 billion rand last year. ($1 = 16.8458 rand)

Also Read: Leading official of South Africa's ruling ANC party dies

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Heads up, skywatchers! Perseid meteor shower is here: Where and how to watch?

Heads up, skywatchers! Perseid meteor shower is here: Where and how to watch...

 Global
2
Mumbai Police register FIR against Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh over nude photographs on social media: Official.

Mumbai Police register FIR against Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh over nude p...

 India
3
Close shave: Two Pak planes escape mid-air collision

Close shave: Two Pak planes escape mid-air collision

 Pakistan
4
NASA's Chandra telescope tells story of a runaway star about 440 light-years from Earth

NASA's Chandra telescope tells story of a runaway star about 440 light-years...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022