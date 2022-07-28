Aditya Birla Health Insurance and Policybazaar.com Announce the Launch of OPD Add-on Cover with Zero Waiting Period

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir) • Cover Offers unlimited physical outpatient consultation to address customer’s health and wellness, with premiums starting at Rs. 599 per insured • Cover available from Day 1, Waiting Period not applicable. Aditya Birla Health Insurance Co. Limited (ABHICL), the health insurance subsidiary of Aditya Birla Capital Limited (ABCL), a significant non-bank financial services conglomerate, has launched ‘OPD Add-on’ for customers to address their health & wellness needs. This product can be added to the existing indemnity plans to provide unlimited medical consultation at an affordable price. The OPD Add-on cover aims at solving customer problems by providing hassle-free physical and virtual consultation, which leads to quicker treatment. It also offers a range of special consultations such as Gynaecology, Orthopaedic, Paediatric, Ophthalmologist, Physiotherapist and Nutritionist, referred or prescribed by a General Practitioner, in relation to any illness or injury. Mayank Bathwal, Chief Executive Officer, Aditya Birla Health Insurance said, “New-Age Insurance is all about being proactive, taking preventive measures and being there for our customer. Hence, we came up with an OPD Add-on cover with both physical and tele-consultation which can be easily accessible for policyholders. This cover will help them consult doctors virtually as well, irrespective of their location. We are excited to launch this product with Policybazaar and provide a comprehensive Health & Wellness ecosystem to customers, to enable them to live a healthier life. This partnership with Policybazaar will help us reach out to their large customer base, through their platform.” Sarbvir Singh, CEO, Policybazaar.com commented, “Health insurance with OPD coverage is an urgent need for the country as 60% of all healthcare expenses are OPD, and these are currently paid out of pocket. This product solves a large unmet need. We have always had customers coming and asking for OPD plans and this should really help address that market gap. This completely aligns with our vision of making financial security accessible to every Indian household when they truly need it.” Types of OPD Add-on Cover • Option (1) Rs. 599 per insured (excluding tax) • Unlimited Physical Outpatient consultations by a General Medical Practitioner • Option (2) Rs. 799 per insured (excluding tax) • Unlimited Physical & Virtual Outpatient consultations by a General Medical Practitioner • Option (3) Rs. 999 per insured (excluding tax) • Unlimited Physical & Virtual Outpatient consultations by a General Medical Practitioner • 2 Physical specialist consultations (Gynaecology, Orthopaedic, Paediatrics, Ophthalmologist, Physiotherapist, Nutritionist) referred/prescribed by General Practitioner There is no waiting period in OPD Add-on cover which avails the cover from Day 1 and covers 32000+ doctor networks in 70+ cities. Selection of OPD Add-on will be applied at policy level. Hence, all the insured will receive the benefit on an individual basis by default. The minimum and maximum age at entry will be as per the base policy. About Aditya Birla Health Insurance Co. Limited, an Aditya Birla Capital Limited company Aditya Birla Health Insurance Co. Limited (ABHICL), a subsidiary of Aditya Birla Capital Ltd. (ABCL), is a joint venture between Aditya Birla Group and MMI Holdings of South Africa. ABHICL was incorporated in 2015 wherein Aditya Birla Capital Limited (ABCL) and Momentum Metropolitan Strategic Investments (Pty) Limited (Formerly known as MMI Strategic Investments (Pty) Ltd.) hold 51% and 49% shares respectively. ABHICL commenced its operations in October 2016 and is engaged in the business of health insurance. Company’s current product portfolio includes unique offerings including chronic care and incentivized wellness. As on FY22, ABHICL recorded a gross written premium (GWP) of Rs. 1727 Crore and covered more than 19 Mn lives. ABHICL has nationwide distribution presence in over 4790 cities through branches and partner offices, 12 bancassurance partners and over 63,000 direct selling agents. ABHICL has scaled and diversified digitally enabled distribution through 89%+ digital channel growth with 183 branch locations, bancassurance available through 16,000+ branches, and 43+ digital partners covering 5 Mn. + lives through 52+ contextual byte-sized and contextual products. About Aditya Birla Capital Aditya Birla Capital Limited (ABCL) is the holding company for the financial services businesses of the Aditya Birla Group. ABCL’s subsidiaries have a strong presence across Protecting, Investing and Financing solutions, ABCL is a universal financial solutions group catering to diverse needs of its customers across their life stages. Powered by more than 30,500 employees, the subsidiaries of ABCL have a nationwide reach with 1,048 branches and more than 2,00,000 agents/channel partners and several bank partners. As of March 31st, 2022, Aditya Birla Capital Limited manages aggregate assets under management over Rs. 3,706 billion, has a consolidated lending book of approx. Rs. 672 billion, and an active customer base of over 35 million, through its subsidiaries and joint ventures. Aditya Birla Capital Limited is a part of the Aditya Birla Group, in the league of Fortune 500. Anchored by an extraordinary force of over 140,000 employees, belonging to 100 nationalities, the Aditya Birla Group operates in 36 countries across the globe. About Momentum Metropolitan Holdings Limited (Momentum Metropolitan) Momentum Metropolitan Holdings Limited (Momentum Metropolitan) is a South African based financial services group listed on the Johannesburg and Namibian Stock Exchange. Momentum Metropolitan was formed from the merger of Metropolitan and Momentum, sizeable insurance-based financial services companies in South Africa. MMH conducts its business through operating brands Metropolitan, Momentum, Guardrisk, Momentum Multiply and Eris Properties. The group operates in 17 countries across the globe: 13 in the African continent, Hong Kong, Indonesia, United Kingdom, and India through a direct presence, strategic partnerships and joint ventures. www.momentummetropolitan.co.za/en About Policybazaar (www.policybazaar.com) Policybazaar.com is one of India's largest insurance marketplaces. It is the flagship platform of PB Fintech, that owns the fintech brand, Paisabazaar.com, and lending & insurance marketplace in the UAE region, Policybazaar.ae. The Policybazaar.com Group has backing from a host of investors including the likes of PE funds and other family offices. Policybazaar.com started with the purpose to educate people on insurance products and with its offerings has addressed the large and highly underpenetrated online insurance markets.

