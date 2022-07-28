No laws governing space tourism in country: Union Minister of State

There are no laws governing space tourism in the country and there are presently no plans to enact such a legislation, Union minister of state for science Dr Jitendra Singh said on Thursday. In a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, Singh also said that India is developing technologies and crew safety protocols required for human space flight missions as part of its 'Gaganyaan' mission.

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is in the process of developing technologies for Human Rated Launch Vehicle, Orbital Module and Life Support System among others. Such technologies will act as building blocks for exploring space tourism in the future, the minister said. Fifteen start-ups are working in the domain of offering satellite services ie value-added services through satellite data, stated the minister.

Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Centre [IN-SPACe] is also conducting a survey in order to build the capability of Indian start-ups, which will enable private activities in space sector. Greater participation of Non-Government Entities (NGEs) is being ideated to carry out end-to-end activities in space sector, he said.

Government may consider Public Private Partnership (PPP) for the advancement of space-related technology, said the official statement. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)