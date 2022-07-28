Left Menu

Dr Reddy’s PAT up 108% at Rs 1,188 crore in Q1

Backed by a substantial rise in other income, Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd on Thursday said its consolidated profit after tax PAT for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 was up by 108 per cent at Rs 1187.6 crore against Rs 570.8 crore in the same quarter a year ago.Revenues during the quarter under discussion were up by six per cent to Rs 5,215.4 crore compared to Rs 4,919.4 crore in the first quarter of FY 22.Other operating income was at Rs 600 crore compared to Rs 50 crore in Q1 FY 22.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 28-07-2022 16:40 IST | Created: 28-07-2022 16:24 IST
Dr Reddy’s PAT up 108% at Rs 1,188 crore in Q1
Representative image
  • Country:
  • India

Backed by a substantial rise in other income, Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd on Thursday said its consolidated profit after tax (PAT) for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, was up by 108 percent at Rs 1187.6 crore against Rs 570.8 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

Revenues during the quarter under discussion were up by six percent to Rs 5,215.4 crore compared to Rs 4,919.4 crore in the first quarter of FY '22.

Other operating income was at Rs 600 crore compared to Rs 50 crore in Q1 FY '22. The increase was mainly on account of the recognition of income from the settlement agreement with Indivior Inc., Indivior UK Limited, and Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc., resolving all claims between the parties relating to the generic buprenorphine and naloxone sublingual film, Dr Reddy's said in a press release.

Commenting on the results, co-chairman and MD G V Prasad said, ''Our underlying business revenues adjusted for Covid products contribution during last year have grown well. The profits were aided by a few non-recurring incomes, offsetting the near-term headwinds. We continue to improve the health of our core businesses through productivity improvement and robust product pipelines.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. FAA proposes that new planes have a second flight deck barrier

U.S. FAA proposes that new planes have a second flight deck barrier

 United States
2
Southern Delta Aquariids meteor shower peaking this weekend; see up to 20 meteors per hour

Southern Delta Aquariids meteor shower peaking this weekend; see up to 20 me...

 Global
3
Hyderabad teen gangrape case: 4 minors granted bail

Hyderabad teen gangrape case: 4 minors granted bail

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Games-India lobbies for shooting and wrestling at Victoria 2026 Commonwealth Games; MLB roundup: Fast start propels Mets past rival Yankees and more

Sports News Roundup: Games-India lobbies for shooting and wrestling at Victo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022