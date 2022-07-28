Left Menu

Orient Cement Q1 net profit declines 58 pc to Rs 37 crore

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-07-2022 19:43 IST | Created: 28-07-2022 19:43 IST
C K Birla group firm Orient Cement Ltd on Thursday reported a decline of 58.17 per cent in net profit at Rs 37.41 crore in the quarter ended June.

It had posted a net profit of Rs 89.45 crore in the April-June quarter a year ago, Orient Cement said in a BSE filing.

Its revenue from operation was up 3.33 per cent to Rs 713.93 crore during the quarter under review. It was Rs 690.90 crore in the corresponding period of last fiscal.

Orient Cement's total expenses were at Rs 656.05 crore, up 18 per cent in the June quarter, as against Rs 555.87 crore.

On Thursday, shares of Orient Cement Ltd settled 0.42 per cent down at Rs 118.55 apiece on BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

