BofA Securities Europe SA offloads Delta Corp shares worth Rs 31 crore
- Country:
- India
Financial services company BofA Securities Europe SA on Thursday offloaded over 16 lakh shares of gaming and hospitality firm Delta Corporation for Rs 31 crore through an open market transaction.
According to the bulk deal data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE), BofA Securities Europe SA sold 16,05,400 shares of the company.
The shares of the company were disposed of at an average price of Rs 192.56 apiece, valuing the transaction size at Rs 30.91 crore.
However, buyer(s) of the shares could not be ascertained immediately.
Shares of Delta Corporation closed 0.57 per cent higher at Rs 194.30 apiece on NSE.
