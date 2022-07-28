Pune: Revised auto fares on hold

The decision to hike autorickshaw fares in Pune region has been put on hold, the Regional Transport Authority (RTA) said on Thursday. Various organizations of passengers and autorickshaw owners had requested it to review the hike, hence the autorickshaw fares in Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad and Baramati will remain unchanged till the next meeting of the RTA, it said in a statement.

Earlier, the RTA had decided to increase autorickshaw fares by Rs 2 for the first 1.5 kilometres and by Rs 1 for every subsequent kilometre. As the decision has been put on hold, the current rate of Rs 21 for the first 1.5 kilometers and Rs 14 per kilometer for every subsequent kilometer will continue.

