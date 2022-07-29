This is the right way to store walnuts and not in the cupboard

New Delhi [India], July 29 (ANI/NewsVoir): California walnuts are one of the pantry darlings. And why wouldn't they be? After all, they not only taste delicious but are loaded with nutrients such as plant-based omega-3, protein, and fiber.

Most Indian households have a stock: to toss with veggies and fruits for salad, blend it into a smoothie, add to curries, garnish a decadent dessert, or snack on for making everyday healthy. To maintain its nutty aroma and sweet taste, you must store walnuts in the right way. If you fail to do so, you will have no option but to throw them away! Why do walnuts loose their freshness?

Walnuts are the only tree nut to contain a significant amount of plant-based omega-3 ALA. It's because of this healthy fat that walnuts tend to loose their freshness sooner than other nuts. Scroll on to know how to protect these nutrient-dense nuts from going bad. Where to store?

When grandma says you need to store walnuts in a cold and dark space, away from the sunlight, she isn't wrong. Contrary to popular belief, shelled or unshelled walnuts require refrigeration if you want to keep them for longer. You can place them in the refrigerator or freezer, depending on when you're going to use them. If you are going to use them within a month, you must keep them in the refrigerator, or else, the freezer. Remember - cold storage equals fresh taste. Usually, they can last up to a year in the freezer. The great news is they don't even need to be defrosted. You can eat them straight from the fridge or freezer!

How to store? Shelled or unshelled, walnuts need to be kept in an airtight container. The ones going into the refrigerator or freezer can also be kept in a resealable freezer bag. Ensuring the walnuts are away from moisture, light, and warmth will help maintain their freshness.

An important point to remember is that walnuts absorb flavor. So, when storing walnuts in your refrigerator, please ensure they are away from foods like cabbage, onions, fish, cauliflower, and jackfruit, which have a strong smell. You don't want your walnuts to taste like cabbage, do you? One final tip

Lastly, we suggest that crack the walnuts only when required. Please remember that removing the shell in advance increases the nuts' chances of drying out, losing flavor, or going rancid. Follow these tips to maintain the high quality, freshness, flavor, and nutritional value of California walnuts.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)