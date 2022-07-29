Left Menu

ED sends notice to West Bengal MLA linked firm under money laundering Act

The Enforcement Directorate has sent notice to West Bengal's Raiganj-based Kalyani Solvex in connection with an investigation under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 29-07-2022 15:10 IST | Created: 29-07-2022 15:10 IST
ED sends notice to West Bengal MLA linked firm under money laundering Act
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate has sent notice to West Bengal's Raiganj-based Kalyani Solvex in connection with an investigation under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. The local MLA Krishna Kalyani is the Chairman of this company.

Kalyani Solvex was established in 2002 with the object to manufacture food products. The firm has been asked to furnish documents relating to advertisements undertaken through Kolkata Television and Rose TV channels during 2018-19, 2019-20, and 2021-22.

The agency sought the length of advertisements, charge per second, total length during the financial year, the total amount paid, and account details of the beneficiaries. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 strikes near coast of Nicaragua - EMSC

An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 strikes near coast of Nicaragua - EMSC

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Popp double sends Germany into Euro final; Motor racing-Mercedes have many more upgrades in the pipeline and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Popp double sends Germany into Euro final; Motor...

 Global
3
Magnitude 6.2 quake strikes off Tocopilla in Chile - EMSC

Magnitude 6.2 quake strikes off Tocopilla in Chile - EMSC

 Chile
4
Health News Roundup: WHO says more than 18,000 cases of monkeypox globally, most in Europe; AbbVie's Allergan reaches $2 billion opioid lawsuit settlement - Bloomberg News and more

Health News Roundup: WHO says more than 18,000 cases of monkeypox globally, ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022