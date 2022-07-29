Two injured as bus overturns in Rajasthan

Two people were injured when a private bus overturned here on Friday, police said.

The incident happened near Dabhadeh village on NH 52 around 6 am when the bus was on its way to Kota from Indore, they said.

The bus, carrying at least 33 passengers, lost balance after one of its tires burst, Station House Officer (Modak) Rajendra Meena said.

Police with the help of locals rescued the passengers from the bus.

The injured included a woman and a man, he said.

The woman, hailing from Rajasthan's Pali, was referred to a hospital in Jhalawar, while the man, a resident of Kota, was sent to a hospital in the district, police said.

