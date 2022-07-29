DHL to withdraw from domestic Russia transportation services

Logistics giant DHL will withdraw from all domestic transportation services within Russia from Sept. 1, the company said on Friday, blaming technical issues with IT systems and infrastructure, operational difficulties, and legal constraints.

DHL, part of the Deutsche Post DHL Group, halted DHL deliveries to Russia in early March.

After Sept. 1, DHL International will only provide express-delivery services from Russia to other countries, the company said.

