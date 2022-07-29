Agra jail inmates stitching 10,000 tricolour flags as part of 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign

Four inmates, including two women, at a district jail here, are stitching 10,000 tricolour flags as part of the Centre's 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, an official said on Friday.

'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign is to be carried out under the aegis of the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' to mark the 75th year of India's Independence. Under this campaign, the government has urged the citizens to hoist the flag at their homes from August 13 to 15 and upload pictures on harghartiranga.com Talking to PTI, Superintendent at District Jail, Agra PD Salonia said, ''There are four inmates at the district jail. Out of them two are men Naresh Kumar and Devendra Kumar and two are women Ravina and Sonu alias Soni lodged in Agra district jail.'' ''Everyday, these four inmates are making about 500-600 tri-colour flags since July 27 at the district jail premises. And so far about 1,000 flags have been made. These inmates would make about 10,000 national flags by August 10, as a part of the 'har ghar tiranga' campaign,'' he said. ''An NGO of Agra Satyamev Jayate is providing raw material and also paying Rs 2 per flag to inmates for making a tricolour,'' informed the superintendent. President of 'Satyamev Jayate', a social organisation of Agra, Mukesh Jain said, ''These flags will be handed over to the government of Jharkhand free of cost.'' PTI COR RDT

