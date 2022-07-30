Left Menu

Mahindra & Mahindra receives over 1-lakh bookings for Scorpio-N SUV

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-07-2022 14:47 IST | Created: 30-07-2022 14:47 IST
Mahindra & Mahindra receives over 1-lakh bookings for Scorpio-N SUV
Domestic auto major Mahindra & Mahindra has claimed that it has received over 1-lakh bookings for its all-new Scorpio-N SUV, which commenced on Saturday.

M&M Ltd launched the vehicle on June 27.

The company clocked over 1-lakh bookings within half an hour of its booking commencement on Saturday, it said in a statement. This translates into an ex-showroom value of Rs 18,000 crore, it added. The deliveries of the vehicle are scheduled to commence on September 26.

