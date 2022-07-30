Retail inflation for industrial workers declines to 6.16 per cent in June

Retail inflation for industrial workers declined to 6.16 per cent in June 2022 as compared to 6.97 per cent in the previous month and 5.57 per cent recorded during the corresponding month last year, according to government data released on Saturday. Retail food inflation for industrial workers eased to 6.73 per cent in June as against 7.92 per cent of the previous month and 5.61 per cent during the corresponding month a year ago, according to data released by the Ministry of Labour & Employment.

The All-India Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers for June 2022 increased by 0.2 points and stood at 129.2. On 1-month percentage change, it increased by 0.16 per cent with respect to the previous month compared to an increase of 0.91 per cent recorded between corresponding months a year ago. The Labour Bureau, an attached office of the Ministry of Labour & Employment, compiles Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers every month on the basis of retail prices collected from 317 markets spread over 88 industrially important centres in the country. The index is compiled for 88 centres and All-India and is released on the last working day of the succeeding month.

The maximum upward pressure in the current index came from Food & Beverages group contributing 0.20 percentage points to the total change. At item level potato, onion, tomato, cabbage, apple, banana, coriander, chilly dry, fish fresh, poultry chicken, vada, idli, dosa, cooked meal, cooking gas, kerosene oil, electricity domestic etc. are responsible for the rise in the index, the Ministry of Labour & Employment said.

However, this increase was largely checked by petrol for vehicle, rice, mango, chilli green, lemon, lady finger, parwal, pineapple, soyabeen oil, sunflower oil etc. putting downward pressure on the index, it said. At the centre level, Puducherry recorded a maximum increase of 2.6 points followed by Amritsar and Tripura with 2.2 and 2.0 points, respectively.

Among others, 15 centres recorded an increase between 1 to 1.9 points, 33 centres between 0.1 to 0.9 points. On the contrary, Sangrur recorded a maximum decrease of 2.4 points. Among others, 5 centres recorded a decrease between 1 to 1.9 points, 25 centres between 0.1 to 0.9 points. The rest of the 6 centres' indices remained stationary, the government data showed. (ANI)

