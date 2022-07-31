Left Menu

Almost 2 million Income Tax returns filed so far on deadline day

As many as 1,953,581 Income Tax returns have been filed up to 1300 IST on Sunday and out of which 467,902 were filed just in the last 1 hour.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-07-2022 15:46 IST | Created: 31-07-2022 15:29 IST
Almost 2 million Income Tax returns filed so far on deadline day
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As many as 1,953,581 Income Tax returns have been filed up to 1300 IST on Sunday and out of which 467,902 were filed just in the last 1 hour. Today is the last day for income tax return (ITR) filing for the financial year 2021-22 or assessment year 2022-23.

"More than 5.10 crore ITRs have been filed till 30th July, 2022. Over 57.51 lakh #ITRs were filed on 30th July, 2022 itself," Income Tax India said in a Twitter post earlier this morning. If you miss the July 31 deadline, you can still file the return by December 31, 2022. However, you will have to pay a late fee. It will also have some other financial consequences.

The late fee for the taxpayers whose annual income is up to Rs 5 lakh is Rs 1,000. If your annual income is more than Rs 5 lakh the late fine is Rs 5,000. Under the new concessional income tax regime, the basic tax exemption limit stands at Rs 2.5 lakh, irrespective of the age of the taxpayers. Gross total income refers to the total income before taking into account the deductions under sections 80C to 80U of the Income Tax Act.

Apart from the late fee charges missing deadlines have several other implications. If you miss the deadline you will be required to pay interest on the late payment of taxes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA’s quiet supersonic X-59 aircraft continues to make progress on its way to first flight

NASA’s quiet supersonic X-59 aircraft continues to make progress on its way ...

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Rescued manatee released in natural Florida habitat after flying over 1,000 miles; Gluttonous cosmic 'black widow' is heaviest-known neutron star and more

Science News Roundup: Rescued manatee released in natural Florida habitat af...

 Global
3
Check out this breathtaking view of southern lights (aurora australis) captured by NASA's flying telescope SOFIA

Check out this breathtaking view of southern lights (aurora australis) captu...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Rugby-Hong Kong Rugby Sevens to be held in Nov after 3-year COVID break; Soccer-'Sunday, the King plays': Ronaldo appears to confirm return to United squad and more

Sports News Roundup: Rugby-Hong Kong Rugby Sevens to be held in Nov after 3-...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022