UP: 4 youths killed, another 4 hurt in car-bus collision
Four people died and as many others were seriously injured in the early hours of Sunday in a collision between a car and a roadways bus in this district, police said.
Additional Superintendent of Police Praveen Ranjan Singh said the bus of Rohilkhand depot collided with the car coming from Haridwar side around 4 am in the Mandawali area.
The officer said the car occupants identified as Amit (26), Ashok (20), Pawan (27), Dharmendra (25), Sumit (27), Manjeet (21) Satchidanand (20) and Rohit (26) -- all residents of Rajepur police station area -- were seriously injured in the accident.
He said four of the injured -- Dharmendra, Manjeet, Satchidanand and Ashok --succumbed during treatment.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed condolences to the bereaved families. He directed the officials of the district administration to provide proper treatment to the injured.
