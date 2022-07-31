Left Menu

UP: 4 youths killed, another 4 hurt in car-bus collision

PTI | Bijnor | Updated: 31-07-2022 16:41 IST | Created: 31-07-2022 16:16 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Four people died and as many others were seriously injured in the early hours of Sunday in a collision between a car and a roadways bus in this district, police said.

Additional Superintendent of Police Praveen Ranjan Singh said the bus of Rohilkhand depot collided with the car coming from Haridwar side around 4 am in the Mandawali area.

The officer said the car occupants identified as Amit (26), Ashok (20), Pawan (27), Dharmendra (25), Sumit (27), Manjeet (21) Satchidanand (20) and Rohit (26) -- all residents of Rajepur police station area -- were seriously injured in the accident.

He said four of the injured -- Dharmendra, Manjeet, Satchidanand and Ashok --succumbed during treatment.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed condolences to the bereaved families. He directed the officials of the district administration to provide proper treatment to the injured.

