UP: 4 youths killed, another 4 hurt in car-bus collision

Four people died and as many others were seriously injured in the early hours of Sunday in a collision between a car and a roadways bus in this district, police said.

Additional Superintendent of Police Praveen Ranjan Singh said the bus of Rohilkhand depot collided with the car coming from Haridwar side around 4 am in the Mandawali area.

The officer said the car occupants identified as Amit (26), Ashok (20), Pawan (27), Dharmendra (25), Sumit (27), Manjeet (21) Satchidanand (20) and Rohit (26) -- all residents of Rajepur police station area -- were seriously injured in the accident.

He said four of the injured -- Dharmendra, Manjeet, Satchidanand and Ashok --succumbed during treatment.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed condolences to the bereaved families. He directed the officials of the district administration to provide proper treatment to the injured.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)