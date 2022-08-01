Mexican airport operator OMA says Fintech, Vinci reach purchase agreement for 29.9% stake

Mexican airport operator OMA said Fintech Advisory Inc entered into a purchase agreement with a subsidiary of France's Vinci to indirectly sell its 29.9% stake in OMA, according to a Mexican stock exchange filing on Sunday.

The sale of Fintech's OMA shares to Vinci will be carried out through 100% of the shares representing the share capital of Servicios de Tecnología Aeroportuaria (SETA) and Aerodrome Infrastructure, the filing said.

