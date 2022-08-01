Maha: Pillion rider crushed to death after scooter skids on highway
A 40-year-old pillion rider was killed after the scooter skidded on the Mumbai-Agra highway in Thane district and he was run over by a container truck, civic officials said on Monday. The scooter skidded due to sand on the road near Kharegon, an official said.
A 40-year-old pillion rider was killed after the scooter skidded on the Mumbai-Agra highway in Thane district and he was run over by a container truck, civic officials said on Monday. The incident occurred on Sunday night when the deceased, Santosh Mistry, was riding pillion on a scooter along with his friend. The scooter skidded due to sand on the road near Kharegon, an official said. He said potholes on road were not responsible for the accident. The deceased was a resident of Wagle Estate in Thane city.
