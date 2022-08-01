'Made in India" Bacca Bucci launches their Sneaker Range

New Delhi - India has long been the retailer's economy. For a nation, where over 90% of the workforce is from the unorganized sector, growing an economic-yet-durable products brand is a tough nut to crack. But this footwear brand, which started from the narrow lanes of Gazipur, Delhi, clocks over 2000 customers per day, and has served over 5 million customers to date.

Bacca Bucci, an Indian footwear brand, has carved a league of its own. The brand, which has been the category bestseller on Amazon for years, is now available as a private label across almost every Indian pin code, and some other nations as well.Competing against well-established global players and Indian brands with deep marketing budgets, Bacca Bucci has positioned itself among the top 20 footwear brands in India. The success of Bacca Bucci can be attributed to three factors: quality, variety, and cost leadership. https://baccabucci.com/ started selling its merchandise through platforms like Ebay, Snapdeal, Indiatimes Shopping, Groupon and Tradus. And later, it emerged as the key footwear brand on e-commerce giants like Flipkart, Amazon and Myntra. The Founders, being bootstrapped, re-invested everything they earned from the business, to build a strong infrastructure, and while many marketplaces and aggregators could not survive the tide of time, Bacca Bucci is still flourishing. And today, the brand is a strong advocate of ''Make in India'' wherein, most of its stock is manufactured in-house. 1. Bacca Bucci Men DEMON High-top Shoes with Flat outsole High-Street Fashion Sneakers. ( MEN) • Comfortable Flat Sole Men's Sneakers | Translucent, :- Made from durable PU with mesh and synthetic material, these men's sneakers are soft, comfortable and breathable, bringing you to comfort all day long, ideal for daily wear and sports.

• Non-slip Flat Sole :- The anti-slip and rubber outsole design provides excellent anti-slip and shock-proof performance, making you more comfortable and stable to wear, without worrying about falling.

• Urban Stylish Design :- Solid colour combination, unique laces, Mesh vamp, exquisite plastic mix and accessories, making colour contrast for visual impact. Pair with your favourite cloth for a fabulous look or with your everyday casual for effortlessly chic style.

• Anti-slip Shoe Sole :- Thickened sole, and the reinforced heel counter provides cushioning and support effect for the feet and greatly reduces the risk of sliding back and forth. It makes your step more stable and safer.

• Fashion Classic Sneakers | Translucent, :- These sneakers for men are inspired by vintage athletic wear, which comes with a stylish appearance and classic style, perfect with sports and casual wear, suitable for daily wear, walking, sports, work and so on. 2. Bacca Bucci REDFOX Hi-Top Casual Chunky Streetwear Fashion Sneakers | Translucent, | White Red Ankle Shoe Quilted Designed (MEN) • TRUE STREET STYLE CHUNKY DESIGN : This platform Street Style sneaker is a punch of tough and stylish in one shoe, bound to please both your fashion and sporty sides, deeply unique touch to all your outfits.

• FUNCTIONAL HI-TOP SNEAKERS : We love sneakers all day long. Breathable upper and a plush padded footbed, perfect for a quick walk around town. Style these with your favourite shorts, denim, or athletic wear.

• ANTI-COLLISION TOE & SHOCKING : The outer toe part and sole of shoes are made of durable PU leather. It's wear-resistant and folds resistant, which can resist hard objects as well as get the rebounding and cushioning effect when you walk. Ortholite footbed to improve a comfortable pedalling feeling and relieve foot fatigue.

• NON-SLIP & BREATHABILITY : The mesh lining and Textile footbed make the Breathable as well as provide you with a cool and comfy wear environment. The anti-slip and chunky rubber outsole design provides excellent anti-slip making the shoe more comfortable and stable.

• GOES WITH ALL DRESSES : These fashion sneakers are easy to match any of your outfits, great for work, party, school, or walking, suitable for wearing all year round.

3. Bacca Bucci FANTOM Mid-Top Casual Chunky Streetwear Sneakers | Translucent, | Sneakers | Translucent White air Out-Sole (MEN) • STREET STYLE CHUNKY DESIGN : The Fashion sneaker's upper and sole are designed lightweight and eliminate the excess lining material, using the PU to overlay with microfiber pieces, the piercing dots as embellishments, Solid Colour for visual impact, showing the trend of street style.

• ANTI-COLLISION TOE & SHOCKING : The outer toe part and sole of shoes are made of durable PU leather. It's wear-resistant and folds resistant, which can resist hard objects as well as get the rebounding and cushioning effect when you walk. Ortholite footbed to improve a comfortable pedalling feeling and relieve foot fatigue.

• NON-SLIP & BREATHABILITY : The mesh lining and Textile footbed make the Breathable as well as provide you with a cool and comfy wear environment. The anti-slip and chunky rubber outsole design provide excellent anti-slip making the shoe more comfortable and stable.

• FASHION CLASSIC SNEAKERS : These sneakers for men are inspired by urban athletic wear, which comes with a stylish appearance and classic style, perfect with sports and casual wear, suitable for daily wear, walking, sports, work, and so on.

• GOES WITH ALL DRESSES : These fashion sneakers are easy to match any of your outfits, great for work, party, school, or walking, suitable for wearing all year round. 4. Bacca Bucci TOKYO Sneakers | Translucent, for Women | Blue Women | Blue Women Running & Training Shoes WOMEN Running & Training Shoes WOMEN, | Orange Women | Blue Women | Blue Women Running & Training Shoes WOMEN Running & Training Shoes WOMEN, Shoes For Casual Walk, Training & Gym (WOMEN) • BREATHABLE Sneakers: The mesh upper with air vents features outstanding breathability and quick-drying, keeping your feet refreshing without odour.

• SHOCKPROOF Footwear: The high-elastic MD sole provides the ultimate combination of bounce back and cushioning properties with reduced weight and exceptional durability, absorbs shock during every step to protect your ankles and knees from injuries durability, and absorbs shock during every step to protect your ankles and knees from injuries.

• LIGHTWEIGHT Sneakers: Weighing only 310 grams, giving you the comfort of bare feet. Perfect choice for running, jogging, travelling and casual wear.

• COMFORTABLE Shoes: The shoe lining is filled with a sponge, which is soft to the touch and protects the foot. It is not easy to cause discomfort in the foot and is worn comfortably.

• Bacca Bucci shoe Guarantee: Any problem please contact us, Bacca Bucci Shoes will give you satisfying services. 5. Bacca Bucci FISHJET Sneakers | Translucent, Shoes for Women | Blue Women | Blue Women Running & Training Shoes WOMEN Running & Training Shoes WOMEN, | Blue Women | Blue Women | Blue Women Running & Training Shoes WOMEN Running & Training Shoes WOMEN, Running & Training Shoes (WOMEN) • Elastic Upper: Bacca Bucci Wave Rider shoes for women uses flexible mesh knit upper, allows more breathable and comfort for movement.The mesh upper with air vents features outstanding breathability and quick-drying, keeps your feet refreshing without odor.

• Shock-Proof Footwear: The high-elastic Phylon out-sole provides the ultimate combination of bounce back and cushioning properties with reduced weight and exceptional durability and absorbs shock during Running/jogging to protect your ankles and knees from injuries.

• Guidance Line Midsole Technology: Bacca Bucci Wave Rider mid-sole decouples the tooling along the line of progression for enhanced gait efficiency.

• Light weight Shoes: Weighing only 310 gram , giving you the comfort of bare feet. Perfect choice for running, jogging, traveling and casual wear.

• Your Everyday Shoe: Daily walking, running, long standing, work, gardening, dress, shopping, travel, driving all fit these shoes. 6. Bacca Bucci Women's WALKER Slip-On Walking Breathable Mesh Sports Shoes Sneakers | Translucent, (WOMEN) • LIGHTWEIGHT & FASHION: These women's sneakers are made of lightweight material with excellent softness and breathability. The classic jacquard design allows you to match different styles of clothing and set out for shopping, running, walking, etc. at any time.

• COMFY AND BREATHABLE: These walking shoes feature a breathable mesh upper engineered to naturally expand with your foot while you walk.

• THOUGHTFUL DESIGN: With an elastic laceless design, easy to put on and take off. Women's casual sneakers will fit your ankle better and make it less likely to fall off when you walk and exercise.

• ULTRA-LIGHT EVA OUTSOLE: The non-slip and lightweight EVA sole effectively reduces the weight of the slip-on sneakers and reduces the load on your feet, allowing your feet to stand comfortably all day. EVA material is odorless and tough, with excellent durability.

• OCCASION: This no lace without laces casual shoe is suitable for women who stand for a long time?it is also suitable for: indoor, outdoor, sports, tennis, fashion, garden, work, care, leisure, shopping, travel, driving, training, fitness cross trainer, gym, etc. For more details you can visit - https://baccabucci.com/ (Disclaimer: The above content is a press release and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)