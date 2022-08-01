Left Menu

S.Africa's Thungela expects strong first-half earnings due to coal prices

The coal exporter, which was spun off from Anglo American Plc last year and listed separately, is expected to release its half-year results on Aug. 15. Anglo American sold off its residual shareholding in Thungela in March.

Reuters | Updated: 01-08-2022 12:31 IST | Created: 01-08-2022 12:25 IST
S.Africa's Thungela expects strong first-half earnings due to coal prices
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Africa

South Africa's Thungela Resources expects a significant rise in half-year profit due to soaring coal prices, it said on Monday but flagged rising costs amid inflationary pressures. Thungela said it expects to post headline earnings per share (HEPS) - the main profit measure in South Africa - of between 66.85 rand ($4.03) and 67.45 rand for the six months to June 30, compared to 3.05 rand last year.

The company said while it had benefited from high coal prices, rising energy costs and inflationary pressures had raised its operating costs. The coal exporter, which was spun off from Anglo American Plc last year and listed separately, is expected to release its half-year results on Aug. 15.

Anglo American sold off its residual shareholding in Thungela in March.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Monkeypox vs Chickenpox: Difference in way symptoms on both diseases manifest in patients, say docs

Monkeypox vs Chickenpox: Difference in way symptoms on both diseases manifes...

 India
2
CWG 2022: Pakistan wins toss, opts to bat first against India in must-win match for both

CWG 2022: Pakistan wins toss, opts to bat first against India in must-win ma...

 United Kingdom
3
Health News Roundup: Bristol Myers drug combo fails to meet the main goal in kidney cancer trial; Brazil reports first monkeypox death outside Africa in the current outbreak and more

Health News Roundup: Bristol Myers drug combo fails to meet the main goal in...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Klopp praises Nunez as Liverpool win Community Shield; Motor racing-Timing is right for Vettel to go, says Red Bull boss and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Klopp praises Nunez as Liverpool win Community S...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022