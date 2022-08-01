Left Menu

Hyundai  Motor India sales up 6% at 63,851 units in July   

The company had sold 60,249 units in the same month last year. Exports grew 9.4 per cent at 13,351 units as compared to 12,207 units in the year-ago month, it added. The companys newly launched SUV Tucson has also received strong customer response, he said adding, We remain optimistic towards the future prospects of the Indian auto industry. PTI RKL ANU ANU

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-08-2022 13:54 IST | Created: 01-08-2022 13:44 IST
Hyundai  Motor India sales up 6% at 63,851 units in July   
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) on Monday reported 6 per cent increase in total sales at 63,851 units in July 2022. The company had sold 60,249 units in the same month last year. Domestic sales were at 50,500 units last month as against 48,042 units in July 2021, a growth of 5.1 per cent, HMIL said in a statement. Exports grew 9.4 per cent at 13,351 units as compared to 12,207 units in the year-ago month, it added. ''With the improvement in the semiconductor situation, the passenger vehicle segment is showing positive trends riding on the green shoots of pent-up demand and customer desire towards personal mobility,'' HMIL Director (Sales, Marketing & Service), Tarun Garg said. The company's newly launched SUV Tucson has also received strong customer response, he said adding, ''We remain optimistic towards the future prospects of the Indian auto industry.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Monkeypox vs Chickenpox: Difference in way symptoms on both diseases manifest in patients, say docs

Monkeypox vs Chickenpox: Difference in way symptoms on both diseases manifes...

 India
2
CWG 2022: Pakistan wins toss, opts to bat first against India in must-win match for both

CWG 2022: Pakistan wins toss, opts to bat first against India in must-win ma...

 United Kingdom
3
Health News Roundup: Bristol Myers drug combo fails to meet the main goal in kidney cancer trial; Brazil reports first monkeypox death outside Africa in the current outbreak and more

Health News Roundup: Bristol Myers drug combo fails to meet the main goal in...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Klopp praises Nunez as Liverpool win Community Shield; Motor racing-Timing is right for Vettel to go, says Red Bull boss and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Klopp praises Nunez as Liverpool win Community S...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022