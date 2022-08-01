Left Menu

M&M shares jump over 6 pc after July sales data; hit 52-week high

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-08-2022 17:27 IST | Created: 01-08-2022 17:25 IST
M&M shares jump over 6 pc after July sales data; hit 52-week high
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Shares of Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd on Monday jumped over 6 per cent after the company reported a 33 per cent increase in domestic passenger vehicles sales in July this year.

The stock climbed 6.15 per cent to settle at Rs 1,236.35 apiece on the BSE. During the day, it rallied 7.18 per cent to its 52-week high of Rs 1,248.40.

It was the biggest gainer among the Sensex constituents.

On the NSE, the stock jumped 6 per cent to Rs 1,234.50 apiece.

In volume terms, 16.65 lakh shares were traded on the BSE and over 1.26 crore shares on the NSE during the day.

On Monday, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd reported a 33 per cent increase in domestic passenger vehicles sales in July this year at 28,053 units, driven by its utility vehicles.

The company had sold 21,046 units in the same month last year, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) said in a regulatory filing.

The 30-share BSE benchmark climbed 545.25 points or 0.95 per cent to settle at 58,115.50.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Monkeypox vs Chickenpox: Difference in way symptoms on both diseases manifest in patients, say docs

Monkeypox vs Chickenpox: Difference in way symptoms on both diseases manifes...

 India
2
CWG 2022: Pakistan wins toss, opts to bat first against India in must-win match for both

CWG 2022: Pakistan wins toss, opts to bat first against India in must-win ma...

 United Kingdom
3
Health News Roundup: Bristol Myers drug combo fails to meet the main goal in kidney cancer trial; Brazil reports first monkeypox death outside Africa in the current outbreak and more

Health News Roundup: Bristol Myers drug combo fails to meet the main goal in...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Klopp praises Nunez as Liverpool win Community Shield; Motor racing-Timing is right for Vettel to go, says Red Bull boss and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Klopp praises Nunez as Liverpool win Community S...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022