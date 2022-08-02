Religare Broking Moves its Corporate Office to Andheri East

Religare Broking Ltd (RBL), one of the leading securities firms in India, will move its Mumbai Corporate Office from Vile Parle East to Andheri East on August 1, 2022. Executive Chairperson Dr Rashmi Saluja inaugurated the premises through ribbon cutting ceremony after a ceremonial pooja and hawan at 11 am on July 31, 2022 Sunday. Religare Broking, CEO Mr Nitin Aggarwal, COO Mr Gurpreet Sidana and many senior leaders of the group participated in the inauguration ceremony at the fifth floor of Suraksha Ace, Andheri Kurla Road, Chakala, Andheri East, Mumbai.

The new RBL corporate house is a large office space with modern interior and best amenities for the staff as well as the visitors. Situated in the heart of Mumbai with close proximity to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, J B Nagar Metro Station and Western & Eastern Express Highways, the new office is the perfect work location and offers convenience & connectivity.

Religare Broking is currently serving over 1 million clients across Online and Offline platforms. With an extensive footprint that extends all over the country; RBL offers services in Equity, Currency, Commodity, Mutual Funds, Insurance, NPS and Depository services. The broking house has a robust pan India network of more than 1100+ branches and business partners across 400+ cities.

Dr. Rashmi Saluja, Executive Chairperson of Religare Enterprises Ltd said on the occassion, ''Our new office space embodies our core values of STRIVE : Service, Teamwork, Respect, Innovation and Excellence. Within a short span the entire team from Delhi to Mumbai collaborated to functionalise this beautiful office space with modern facilities amidst Mumbai Monsoons, which is a commendable job. I wish the entire team good luck and cheer the RBL culture that ever strives for collaboration & excellent service.'' CEO Mr Nitin Aggarwal said, ''I congratulate the entire Religare Broking Team for the new sprawling office space in the heart of Mumbai City. The geometrical honeycombs on these walls symbolise collaboration, teamwork and precision in services. We have bigger dreams and ambitions and the new office is surely going to be a hub for more creativity and brilliance.'' COO Mr Gurpreet Sidana said, ''In our continuous endeavour to provide hassle free service to all stakeholders, the new office space is a step in the direction for the internal team. By shifting to new address, we foresee better connectivity, convenience and culture for Religare Broking Ltd. This is a modern office space with a lot of natural light and I see this office space as a home near my home. I wish the entire team all the very best for wilder business dreams and fulfilments.'' About Religare Broking Ltd: Religare Broking Ltd. (RBL) is one of the leading securities firms in India serving over 1 million clients across both Online and Offline platforms. With an extensive footprint that extends all over the country; Religare Broking offers services in Equity, Currency, Commodity, Mutual Funds, Insurance, NPS and Depository services. Religare Dynami is one of the most advanced mobile trading applications in the market today, with a guest login facility for new investors. The company has also been certified as the Great Place to Work Organization recently which in itself is evidence of the excellent work culture and employee inclusion policies of the organization. A member of the NSE/ BSE and a depository participant with NSDL and CDSL, Religare Broking also offers TIN facilitation & PAN facility at selected branches – a unique service to help an individual with PAN, TAN and TDS/ TCS return related requirements. Currently, Religare Broking is servicing over 1 million plus DEMAT Account Holders with a network of more than 1100+ branches and business partners across 400+ cities in the country. To know more, visit https://religareonline.com For further information, please contact: Concept PR Rahul Kamdar +919920734573 rahul@conceptpr.in Jigisha Thakkar +918779090114 jigisha@conceptpr.in Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1869952/Religare_Broking_Corporate_Office.jpg

